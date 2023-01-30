U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, has launched her fourth annual “Valentines for Vets” program to collect and distribute Valentine’s Day cards to veterans living in the 7th District.
Virginians are encouraged to participate in “Valentines for Vets” by dropping off or mailing cards to Spanberger’s new Prince William County district office in Woodbridge. The deadline for submission is Thursday, Feb. 9.
Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Spanberger’s office will deliver the submitted cards to area veterans and caregivers.
“Hundreds of thousands of active-duty servicemembers and veterans call Virginia home. I’m proud to launch – for the fourth year in a row – our Valentines for Vets program as a small way to express our respect and gratitude for our neighbors across the 7th District who put on the uniform and answered the call to serve,” Spanberger said.
“I hope that many Virginians will take a moment to design a valentine, write a handwritten card or send a heartfelt note to our veterans and veteran caregivers,” she added. “These heroes have earned our recognition, and I look forward to our office showing them just how much their fellow Virginians recognize their sacrifice.”
During her first annual “Valentines for Vets,” Spanberger’s offices received more than 1,900 valentines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.