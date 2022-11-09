Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanbger will keep her seat, but she’ll be representing a new set of people.

Spanberger narrowly fended off a challenge from Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, in Tuesday’s election for the 7th Congressional District.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Spanberger had a 10,815-vote lead, with 140,185 votes to Vega’s 129,370, according to unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections.

Spanberger declared victory Tuesday at an election night party in Fredericksburg.

“Tonight is a night to celebrate,” she said. “So tonight, as we celebrate, I ask that you reflect on how we can serve our communities, how we can bridge divides, how we can show through our actions a commitment to each other, the truth and the future we want to create for our country, our commonwealth and our communities.”

Spanberger’s win helped Democrats hold two of three tightly contested seats in Virginia in Tuesday’s election. The 7th District in particular was seen as a bellwether for whether Republicans would capture a majority of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, and, if so, by how much. The race garnered national attention and drew over $25 million in spending by the candidates and their supporters.

As of Wednesday afternoon, control of the House was still in doubt.

Redistricting moved the 7th District from a swath of central Virginia west of Richmond to Northern Virginia, now consisting of eastern Prince William County, the city of Fredericksburg and all of King George, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline, Culpeper, Orange, Greene and Madison counties, plus about 35 voters in Albemarle County.

Spanberger won both her terms in the 7th District by less than 2 percentage points, a trend that continued with Tuesday’s election.

Spanberger’s 27,232-vote margin in Prince William County was essential to her victory, as Vega easily carried King George, Culpeper, Orange, Caroline, Albemarle, Madison and Greene counties.

Vega narrowly carried Stafford County, prevailing by just 481 votes out of more than 56,000 cast.

The only other locality Spanberger carried was Fredericksburg.

The first precincts to report were in rural Orange County. As those numbers were broadcast on Fox News at Vega’s party at The Electric Palm restaurant in Woodbridge, the crowd broke into the first of many rounds of cheers.

But as the night wore on, the crowd became more tense as the race got tighter.

Speaking to her supporters around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, Vega said, “We have thousands of votes to be counted ... We're going to make sure every vote is counted.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Vega conceded in an email to supporters in which she congratulated Spanberger.

“We gave it our all but came up a little short,” she wrote. “While this loss is heartbreaking, I’m still committed to serving the people of Prince William County on the board of supervisors.”

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited the district on multiple occasions to campaign for Vega, as did U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

Spanberger lives in Henrico County, just outside Richmond, and the reconfigured districts put her home in the 1st District, represented by Republican Rob Wittman. Congressional representatives are not required to live in their district.

Spanberger has indicated she planned to move north if she won re-election.

The election sharply focused on abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling over the summer.

A survey by the Center for Leadership and Media Studies at the University of Mary Washington showed that the decision was a major factor for 46% of voters in the district.

Spanberger is a supporter of abortion rights, while Vega praised the ruling that struck down Roe. One campaign ad against Vega focused on remarks she made questioning whether a rape can lead to a pregnancy.

In the Prince William portion of the 7th District on Tuesday afternoon, several voters told InsideNoVa they decided which candidate to support based on the economy.

“I think the economy and the overall state of the government right now are going in the wrong direction,” said Duane Dupon, who was voting at First Mount Zion Baptist Church.

At Woodbridge Middle School, another voter, Wilburn Vanover, said President Joe Biden hasn’t been successful in his first two years.

“I voted on the school issues, the cost of everything going up, the cost of gas,” he added. “When some politicians get asked questions, they don’t answer them or they don’t follow through with their answers. So, you got to do something to make something change.”

InsideNoVa reporter Cameron Delean contributed to this article.