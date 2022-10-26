Democratic Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger visited one of her party’s strongholds in the new 7th District on Tuesday, meeting voters in Dumfries with one of the nation’s longest-serving congressmen, House Majority Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina, in tow.
“I’ve been focused on the issues that really matter to the people of the 7th District and so, since redistricting maps came out, I’ve been introducing myself around to some of our new communities, including Dumfries,” Spanberger told the media outside a polling place next to the Dumfries town hall Tuesday.
Redistricting moved the 7th District boundaries from a swath of central Virginia west of Richmond to Northern Virginia. It now covers eastern Prince William, the city of Fredericksburg and all of King George, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline, Culpeper, Orange, Greene and Madison counties plus about 35 voters in Albemarle County.
Spanberger, who lives in Henrico County just outside Richmond, is seeking her third term representing the 7th. Redistricting put her home in the 1st District, represented by Republican Rob Wittman, but congressional representatives are not required to live in their district.
Spanberger on Tuesday went after her opponent, Coles District County Supervisor Yesli Vega, saying that a Republican-led Congress could ultimately lead to a government shutdown and the further erosion of abortion rights.
“My opponent has endorsed a national abortion ban. My oppponent has doubted whether women can get pregant from rape,” Spanberger said, referring to a comment Vega made this summer at a campaign event in Stafford. “My opponent has advocated for shutting down the federal government. My opponent has called the FBI corrupt.”
Clyburn, meanwhile, touted work the Democratic Congress had already done, like passing the bipartisan infrastructure bill, the CHIPS Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, which let Medicare negotiate on drug prices and cap the cost of insulin for Medicare beneficiaries. He said that with bigger majorities, Democrats would cap insulin for all Americans.
“We are saying, just as Democrats did before, give us a Democratic House, give us a Democratic Senate, and we’re going to come back and we’re going to pass that deal and cap insulin for every child that’s born with diabetes,” Clyburn told the crowd.
One poll worker said the event seemed to have brought voters out, saying over 160 voters had come by to vote by 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The night before, Vega held a rally in Prince William with Gov. Glenn Youngkin and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, where she attacked Spanberger for a statement from Virginia Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D, who said she was considering proposing legislation in the General Assembly that would criminalize not affirming a child’s transgender identity.
Vega has accused Spanberger of side-stepping a previously-scheduled debate over the proposal.
Spanberger’s campaign said they pulled out of the debate over security concerns and the choice of a conservative talk show host as moderator. On Monday, Vega said that Spanberger and Democrats were making a “deliberate attempt to remove parents from their children’s lives.” She also said that Spanberger is not the moderate she has claimed to be on the campaign trail, instead saying that she’s been a reliable vote for Democrats in Congress.
“My opponent is somebody that talks a big game about being a moderate,” Vega said Monday. “She votes with Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi 100% of the time. It’s far from being a moderate. Our founding fathers intended for government to work for the people, not the other way around.”
On Tuesday, Spanberger said that was untrue. In previous terms, she has voted several times against bills Pelosi supported, though the two have been in lockstep this term.
“I have voted for legislation that matters to people across the community. I have voted to lower the cost of prescription drugs, to bring tremendous investment in infrastructure, roads and bridges and broadband connectivity,” Spanberger said, “improving upon our electrical grid, to bring jobs back into the United States and ensure that our technology sector is competitive … with China.”
(1) comment
The dumb leading the blond!
