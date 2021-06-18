Funding for special education, student remediation services and mental health services were among the top suggestions from during a meeting Tuesday at which speakers provided input on how Prince William County Schools should spend $87.5 million allocated through the American Rescue Plan.
Stephanie Parisi, a parent of two students in the school system, was among those who called for more money for special education services.
“I know your special education department in Prince William County is great comparatively to other ones, but there’s some specific things that could definitely use some attention,” she said. “Sensory rooms is one of the things. Two of my children attend Triangle Elementary School, and they have a small sensory room that’s like the size of a closet.”
The American Rescue Plan funds must be used to address student needs and learning loss, among other COVID-19 related issues. At least 20% of the funding, or about $17.5 million, must address learning loss due to the pandemic.
Prince William students missed nearly three months of learning when schools were closed in March 2020, and many students and parents have complained of learning difficulties due to online schooling. This made remedial services a spotlight of the suggestions offered during Tuesday’s meeting.
“Priority on ratios for students to get more accessible one-to-one services is critically necessary,” said Sandra Curd, another speaker. “Spend on remediation services for students to rely on. [...] Don’t write it down; deliver the services.”
Angela Piscitelli, a representative on the superintendent's advisory council on instruction and a Parent Teacher Student Organization member, suggested that funds be used for mental health services for students and staff, a shortcoming that was highlighted in numerous school districts during the pandemic.
“Funding for mental health has fallen short for a very long time and we now have an opportunity to address that shortage especially now that it affects many more in our community,” Piscitelli said.
The School Board is expected to approve a spending plan for the funds by Aug. 2, after taking into the account suggestions offered at Tuesday’s meeting and another scheduled for June 22 as well as responses from a survey.
Before the funds can be spent, the school system must submit an application to the Virginia Department of Education detailing exactly what they will be used for. The application will be submitted by Sept. 1.
“The input collected will be used to guide PWCS in the planning for the best use of [American Rescue Plan] funds to support students, staff, and families in the safe return to full-time in-person instruction,” stated the survey.
