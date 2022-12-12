A special grand jury investigating violent sexual assaults by the same student has indicted Loudoun County's former schools superintendent and the division's popular public information officer on criminal charges.
A Loudoun County judge today unsealed four indictments issued by the jury empaneled in April at the request of Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares.
On June 14, jurors returned one charge against Scott Ziegler -- who was fired as superintendent last week after the grand jury's report was released -- then returned two additional indictments on Sept. 28.
The indictments charge Ziegler with misdemeanor false publication, misdemeanor prohibited conduct and misdemeanor penalizing an employee for a court appearance, according to a news release from Miyares office.
Loudoun schools public information officer Wayde Byard -- whose popular snow-day announcements have launched hundreds of internet memes -- has been indicted on a charge of felony perjury, the release said.
Miyares' office did not release details on exactly what prompted the indictments, saying the Attorney General's Office will be prosecuting the case and releasing no further information.
The special grand jury found the Loudoun school system “failed at every juncture” in the case involving a student who raped a girl at one high school in May 2021, then assaulted another after being transferred to a new school.
The jury’s report said “adherence to operating in silos” by school administrators and “a breakdown of communication” that included the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, Court Services Unit and commonwealth’s attorney’s office, led to the second assault in October 2021 at Broad Run High School.
It happened after multiple people, including the assailant’s own mother and grandmother, warned law enforcement about the then 15-year-old boy.
