The 44th annual Prince William County Regional Spelling Bee will be held Tuesday, March 8, at 7 p.m. at Gar-Field High School.
The bee is presented by InsideNoVa/Prince William and the Bel-Air Woman’s Club, and the winner will go on to participate in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in late May at National Harbor. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center is also sponsoring this year’s Prince William bee.
Nearly 40 area public and private schools and homeschool organizations are expected to be represented in this year’s bee, which is open to students through the eighth grade. Keona Thomas of Manassas Christian School won the 2021 bee.
InsideNoVa/Prince William featured all participating students in a special spelling bee preview in the March 3 newspaper.
