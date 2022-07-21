Gas prices have been falling since late June and they reached a new low in Woodbridge on Thursday: $3.99 per gallon.
It's the first time since early spring that gas has been below $4. We spotted the low price at Fast Fuels at Route 123 and Old Bridge Road.
Virginia set a new record for gas prices in March, with the average price per gallon reaching an all-time high of $4.10. By mid-June, the average price per gallon reached $5 a gallon across Northern Virginia.
In Northern Virginia, the average price per gallon this Thursday was $$4.215, down from $$4.390 a week ago and $4.806 a month ago, according to AAA data. A year ago, the average price per gallon was $2.974.
The president announced he has cancer and all you care about at insideNova is gas prices, the most recent mug shots and global warming. Come on staff if it happened to trump you would at least copy paste it from wtop.
That’s because the economy is ready to fall of a cliff. Remember when it was $0.95/gallon 2018 Front Royal/Winchester?
$0.95 is like $1.15 in Joe biden's, probably soon to be kamala's economy, so don't forget to factor that in. Who will she blame everything on?
