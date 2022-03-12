On the eve of "spring forward," winter made a raging comeback Saturday morning with snow and high winds across the D.C. area.
Though the worst appears to be over, a winter weather advisory remains in effect for most of Northern Virginia through 3 p.m.
The National Weather Service has also issued a wind advisory for the entire D.C. area through 1 a.m. Frequent gusts up to 55 mph are expected over a long duration, which is already leading to downed trees and scattered power outages. A few gusts of 60 mph are possible.
Any steady snowfall today should come to an end during the mid-late afternoon from west to east. The National Weather Service reported the highest totals in the western suburbs, with Ashburn seeing about 3.5 inches.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for weather updates.
