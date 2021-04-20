Springfield doctor indicted on rape, abduction charges

A Springfield doctor has been indicted on charges of rape, abduction and unlawful filming.
Drew John Steiner, 58, a physician who practiced family medicine at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital and in a practice in North Carolina, is accused of sexually assaulting two women he met online last summer.
The indictment was announced Tuesday by Fairfax County Commonwealth’s attorney Steve Descano.
According to the indictment, the first attack happened July 7, 2020. A woman told Fairfax County detectives she was assaulted at a home in Springfield by a man she met online, according to a police news release. About a month later, as police were still investigating the first assault, they said another woman came forward to report being sexually assaulted at the same house under similar circumstances.
In the second incident, Steiner is also accused of illegally filming the woman, according to the indictment.
Steiner was indicted on one count each of rape, forcible sodomy, unlawful filming, and two counts of abduction with intent to defile and two counts of object sexual penetration.
Steiner has been held without bail at the county’s adult detention center since being charged with the September 2020 assault and abduction of a family member. He is awaiting a May 5 appearance in that case.
Detective are asking anyone with information that may help the investigation to call the Fairfax County Police Department’s Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800 and select option 3.
In a statement, Descano said, “My top priority is to keep our community safe. I will therefore always act to hold those accountable who prey upon members of this community and I am hopeful that this indictment will serve as a first step toward justice in this case.”
WTOP’s Bruce Alan contributed to this report.
