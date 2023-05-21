A 46-year-old Springfield man died in a Friday afternoon motorcycle crash in Lorton.
At 4:54 p.m., Samuel Gensel of Springfield was driving a 2001 Harley Davidson north on Hooes Road when he was "unable to negotiate the curve, went off the roadway, struck a driveway and was separated from the motorcycle," Fairfax County police said in a news release.
He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Detectives continue to investigate to determine whether speed and alcohol were factors.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Fairfax police at 703-280-0543.
The accident was Fairfax County's sixth fatal non-pedstrian crash this year. Year to date last year, there were three.
