A 37-year-old Springfield man died in a motorcycle crash Friday evening in Reston.
At 7:53 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of Fairfax County Parkway and Sunset Hills Road for a crash involving a 2007 Yamaha R6 and a 2005 Toyota Sienna.
Preliminarily, detectives determined the operator of the motorcycle, Dominique Hunt-Brown, of Springfield was traveling southbound on the Fairfax County Parkway. The driver of the Sienna had a green light and was attempting to make a left turn from Sunset Hills Road onto Fairfax County Parkway.
Hunt-Brown disregarded the red signal, entered the intersection and struck the Sienna, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
Hunt-Brown was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Detectives continue to investigate to determine whether speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.