Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 92F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.