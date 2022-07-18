The man who police say fled after murdering his wife Sunday in Springfield was arrested in South Carolina on Monday morning.
Jose Hernandez Mejia allegedly stabbed and killed his wife in their home in the 5300 block of Rolling Road on Sunday afternoon, police said.
The homicide was reported to Fairfax County police by Mejia’s family members. Mejia had called them to his residence and told them he had stabbed his wife before fleeing the scene of the crime, police said.
Fairfax County police spokesman Lt. Dan Spital said that when officers arrived at the scene, they found a dead woman with stab wounds. A knife was located nearby with what appeared to be blood on it.
Spital said police were under the impression Mejia was going to turn himself in, but family members said that, before officers arrived, he handed them some personal belongings and left abruptly.
A full search for Mejia ensued which included police shutting down the area between Burke Lake Road and Parliament Drive on Sunday.
A warrant for Mejia’s arrest for second-degree murder was issued on Sunday.
Police said they have found no record of domestic incidents for Mejia or his wife.
The couple’s children are safe, police said, but their ages and whereabouts are not known at this time.
