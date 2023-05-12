Sprouts Farmers Markets has opened its first store in Prince William County and second in Virginia.
The organic food and grocery store cut the ribbon Friday on its new 26,000-square-foot space at Manaport Plaza in Manassas, and the shop is offering 20% off over the entire weekend.
Sprouts invested more than $2.8 million in upfitting the space at 8431 Sudley Road, according to the Prince William County’s economic development office. The new store will create more than 90 jobs.
The store will showcase the company’s signature organic produce, local favorites and a focus on healthy, sustainably sourced brands, according to a news release.
"Our economic data shows Prince William County residents deserve more choice in grocery brands and higher-end options in healthy produce," Ann Wheeler, chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, said in the release. “That’s why our economic development team worked to ensure Sprouts Farmers Market had the support to meet the needs of this community.”
Sprouts operates nearly 400 stores in 23 states, including one in Herndon.
"The importance of feeding families is never far from our thoughts as community leaders," Yesli Vega, Coles District supervisor, said in the release. “Our community has weathered the pandemic together, and we are excited to help people find everything they need to make their meals and homes complete."
Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Markets' fresh produce section is placed in the center of every store. The company also offers traditional grocery store departments, including meat, poultry, seafood, deli and baked goods. A fresh sushi department and a culinary director is offered at each store.
Manaport Plaza is a 250,000-square-foot regional shopping center managed by Maryland-based Finmarc, which acquired the center in 2019.
“Shopping centers with tenants that offer true differentiation in important categories including the grocery store segment stand out in the local marketplace and perform higher in the long-term,” Sean Sullivan, executive vice president of Finmarc, said in a release. “Grocery stores are typically the most prolific traffic generators for shopping centers and, in Sprouts, we have attracted a compelling and successful concept that will drive traffic from an extremely large radius of Northern Virginia.”
