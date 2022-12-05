SPUR-ring awareness: Local band plans Jingle Jangle Ball

Scott Elliott’s music career started over 40 years ago with “listening to music and … getting something from listening to music.”
The Lake Ridge resident began taking guitar lessons at age 12 and eventually found his community by playing in cover bands. That led to songwriting, forming an original band – SPUR in 1994 – and releasing his own music.
“The creative process of songwriting is what it's about for me,” Elliott said.
While he pursued his associate’s degree in fine arts at Northern Virginia Community College, Elliott tutored other students – which evolved into working at a music store and teaching guitar lessons. “It was just an extension of what I was doing,” he said. “When you do something that you love, it's not really work.”
Now, at 55, he has been teaching lessons for over 30 years, privately as well as with the Fairfax County Park Authority. His priority is “to show [students] that music is something that will be with them forever,” he said. “We have fun with it, they enjoy it, and that's very important to me.”
Some of his students will perform alongside Elliott on Dec. 10 when SPUR will host its Jingle Jangle Ball autism benefit show for performers of all ages at Brittany’s Restaurant and Sports Bar in Lake Ridge.
SPUR has been doing shows to benefit various causes over the years, like tsunami relief and children’s hospitals. Elliott got the idea for a show to benefit autism awareness in 2015.
“At that time … there were people with autism in the news getting stopped by the police,” Elliott said. “It was very upsetting, and it was a big unknown. It seemed like a stigma almost.”
Elliott had a family member with autism. That family member’s experiences with organizations and schools left Elliott feeling frustrated “that things weren't that good with the resources to help.”
SPUR’s first holiday benefit show was in 2016, but the show didn’t take root until the following year under a new – and lasting – name. The Jingle Jangle Ball kicked off in the winter of 2017 at the Epicure Cafe in Fairfax.
“I [had] my students perform at the event, so it gave them a chance to play in front of their families and an audience,” Elliott said.
SPUR’s earlier holiday shows benefited the national nonprofit Autism Speaks, but this year’s show will benefit the Prince William County Special Education Parent Teacher Association (PWC SEPTA). Brittany’s will donate 20% of food and drink sales during the event to the association, and SPUR is donating half of its music sales at the show.
Several local businesses have donated prizes for raffles, including Mobius Records, Sanctus Bodywork Studio and Dale City Music. Elliott will raffle off two of his guitar art pieces as well. The raffles will be held between performers, which guests Don Zientara and Alex Parez as well as Elliott’s students playing original music.
“I've been planning this event probably [since] August,” Elliott said. Also in the works is an album SPUR has been ironing out for three years and hopes to release about the same time as the show.
Elliott plans for the Jingle Jangle Ball to continue each holiday season to benefit the autism community through music. “By involving all these other people … [and bringing] awareness to a bunch of people … maybe things can be better.”
