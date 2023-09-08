U.S. 50 is closed in the South Riding area after a stabbing suspect "appears to have been struck" by a car and killed while fleeing on foot.
The stabbing occurred this morning in the 42000 block of Pilgrim Square in Chantilly, "closely followed by a second incident nearby on Route 50," said Loudoun County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Julia Thomas.
The stabbing victim, identified only as an adult, was taken to an area hospital.
The person hit U.S. 50, also identified as an adult, was killed.
As of 12:15 p.m., U.S. 50 was closed to traffic in both directions in the area of the Loudoun County Parkway. Drivers were being rerouted, Thomas said.
