A Denver-based infrastructure company has purchased the final 74 acres needed for a data center campus in Prince William County.
Stack Infrastructure announced the purchase of the property at 9590 Hornbaker Road, just southwest of Manassas, on Dec. 13.
The company now owns 98.3 acres along the three-quarter-mile stretch of Hornbaker Road near the Bristow Target.
“Utilizing the expertise of our site selection and development teams, STACK continues to deliver meaningful, strategic capacity in the world’s top data center region to address the growing needs of our clients,” Ty Miller, chief commercial officer of STACK Americas, said in a news release. “We’re excited to further scale our footprint with powered land in this power-constrained market.”
The company has piecemeal purchased the acreage across five properties since January 2020 from a subsidiary of Peterson Cos., a Fairfax-based real estate developer. In total, Stack has spent about $96.9 million for the properties.
The company is planning a 1.8-million-square-foot data center campus across seven buildings. The land also includes a dedicated Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative substation.
Stack, which builds data centers across the world, has facilities throughout the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. In the release, the company said the most recently acquired land would bring the company’s Northern Virginia footprint to nearly 1 gigawatt, which is 1 billion watts.
The company says the new facilities will use 100% renewable energy and low-carbon concrete to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support sustainability commitments.
It’s the second development in Prince William the company has announced this year and will bring Stack’s footprint to nine buildings and 2.4 million square feet in the county.
In a brochure for the facility, the company notes that Prince William County is on track to become the leading global data center market.
“While Loudoun County is often referred to as ‘Data Center Alley,’ Prince William County is fast becoming a strong contender for the title with recent rapid growth and expansion, and STACK’s massive Manassas campus answers the area’s quickly growing capacity needs,” the brochure says.
Since December 2019, Prince William County has received zoning applications for roughly 38.1 million square feet of data centers, more than all operating in Loudoun County, on 2,824 acres.
While those projects require approval from the Board of County Supervisors, many, like the Stack Infrastructure projects, are on land already zoned for data centers and require only administrative review.
The square footage of projects that don’t require board approval is unclear, but at least 4.4 million square feet of data centers on 239 acres of industrially zoned land have been announced this year.
Yes, we need data centers more than we need these woods and wetlands. Woods and wetlands provide habitat for mosquitos and racoons (some are rabid) and data centers put money in the Ann Wheeler and her cronies bank accounts.
