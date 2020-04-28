The principal at Mullen Elementary School in Manassas sent a note to parents Monday notifying them a staff member at the school has tested positive for coronavirus.
The staff member has not been at the school since March 13, and was not assigned to any particular classroom, principal Rhonda Ellington said in the email.
"We recommend that you watch for symptoms of COVID-19 in your children and contact your health provider if you have concerns," Ellington wrote. "I appreciate your cooperation, support and patience as we work through this unprecedented situation."
