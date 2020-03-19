A staff member at Waxpool Elementary School in Loudoun County tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus COVID-19.
"The staff member is recovering at home and we wish them a quick and complete recovery," Loudoun County schools superintendent Eric Williams said in a statement.
The Loudoun County Health Department is conducting a contact mapping investigation and is in the process of calling each individual identified as having had contact with the staff member who tested positive for COVID-19.
The health department plans to provide additional information on this topic to the school community as the investigation progresses.
"Although we recognize that it is difficult to receive this notification without the forthcoming update from the LCHD, we wanted you to have this information as soon as possible," the statement said.
The superintendent has issued the following directives specific to Waxpool Elementary School in order to promote the health and well-being of our students, staff and community:
- Effective immediately, the school building is closed to all students, employees, contractors, and the public until further notice.
- Food distribution at Waxpool Elementary School is suspended indefinitely. Starting Monday, March 23 and until further notice, LCPS will make arrangements to deliver free meals to all Waxpool Elementary School students who are eligible for free- and reduced-price meals.
- If any students from Waxpool are identified as eligible to receive hotspots (as described in the Superintendent’s message to the community on March 17), we will communicate with the families of these students regarding hotspots.
- Waxpool Elementary School will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected and will remain closed until further notice.
The LCHD advises that anyone who is ill should self-quarantine and contact their physician or the Health Department at 703-737-8300 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Health Department is not able to provide any additional information about the ill individual or their contacts. You may wish to review some of the resources that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control has made available for communities that have experienced a confirmed COVID-19 case. These can help you monitor your own family’s health and address some of the concerns that this news may raise.
"The health and well-being of every student, staff member, their families and the community remains LCPS’ highest priority. We continue to collaborate with the LCHD in addressing the ongoing situation with the COVID-19 virus," the statement said.
