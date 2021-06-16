Splashdown Waterpark is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays due to a severe lifeguard shortage.
The Manassas-area attraction, operated by Prince William County, opened for the season June 12 but is lacking about 30 lifeguards. The park needs 13 to 38 lifeguards per shift, and until this need is met, the waterpark will be unable to operate daily.
Amir Wenrich, assistant director of marketing and communication for the county Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, said the situation will be evaluated each week during the summer.
All other eight county-run pools are operating regularly except Hammill Mill Pool, which is currently undergoing repairs. However, operating hours for all county-run pools have been reduced to noon to 6 p.m., and some services will be curtailed.
County officials said the lifeguard shortage can be primarily attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, which prevented the county from holding hiring events. Those events were usually held at schools, which only reopened completely for in-person learning in March.
In an email the county recreation department also said it traditionally relies on returning lifeguards, but the waterparks were not open last summer. “Most of those individuals, typically high school and college students, who worked two summers ago, have graduated, moved on or found other jobs.”
To compensate, the county has streamlined the process to become a lifeguard. Those interested must be at least 15 years old as of June 15 and pass a swimming test, which consists of a 100-yard swim, one minute of treading water without the use of hands, and retrieving a brick from the deepest part of the pool. After passing the test, lifeguards must complete the Ellis & Associates International Lifeguard Training, which lasts 20 hours and is provided for free through the county.
Lifeguards this summer are using new COVID-19 mitigation measures, including viral filters for CPR masks and other personal protective equipment.
“The reduced hours of operations will allow us to open more sites for the summer, but the minimum number of staff means extra activities like after-hours rentals and typical swim team schedules cannot be accommodated,” according to an email from the office of Woodbridge Supervisor Margaret A. Franklin.
