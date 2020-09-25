The Stafford County Sheriff's Office arrested a babysitter last week after a nanny cam caught an assault on a 7-month-old infant.
On Sept. 14, Deputy R.T. Philippsen was called to an apartment in Stafford County after the baby's parents returned home and discovered a red mark on the side of the baby's face, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
In an effort to discover what caused the injury, the parents reviewed nanny cam footage of their living room for that day.
During review of the video, the babysitter is seen approaching the playpen, the release said. The infant is on his stomach with his head raised and the babysitter pushes his head down into the floor of the playpen which caused the infant to begin crying. The babysitter briefly left the camera view, but returned and forcefully manipulated the infant’s head in an attempt to place a pacifier in his mouth, the sheriff's office said.
Detective C.L. Smith assisted Deputy Philippsen in the investigation and, after consultation with the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, a warrant for assault and battery was obtained for the babysitter, the release said.
Lauren Siegel, 36, of Stafford, was arrested Sept. 19 and was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail, the release said.
The infant was checked by a pediatrician and no other injuries were discovered.
