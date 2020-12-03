Charges are pending against a firearm owner after a 5-year-old boy mistakenly brought a backpack with a gun in it to Anne E. Moncure Elementary School in Stafford on Thursday morning.
The Stafford County Sheriff's Office said the firearm was discovered inside the student’s backpack during class and it was confiscated by staff. Deputies responded and seized the gun.
The investigation revealed the student had inadvertently taken an adult’s backpack from the vehicle instead of his own during drop-off. All parties were cooperative with the investigation.
The sheriff's office said charges are pending against the firearm's owner, but did not say what those charges are.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.