Stafford County Administrator Fred Presley has resigned after two years on the job.
Presley has been employed with the county since 2017 and served as county administrator since July 1, 2020. He said in a statement family health considerations were drawing him back toward New England, where he's from. His resignation is effective April 22.
A county supervisor told the Free Lance-Star she felt Presley was forced out following the Jan. 3 snowstorm that knocked out power to thousands and closed Interstate 95, starting in Stafford, for 36 hours.
Griffis–Widewater Supervisor Tinesha Allen told the newspaper the snowstorm was a '“precarious, unfortunate situation' that was held over Presley’s head until his resignation."
The Board of Supervisors plans to launch an immediate search for Presley’s replacement and will announce an interim county administrator by April 19, if necessary.
In a statement, Stafford County Board of Supervisors Chairman Crystal Vanuch said the board "appreciates Mr. Presley’s service to the Stafford County community and the many accomplishments that helped make Stafford an amazing place to live, work and play.
"More importantly, Mr. Presely was the leader we needed during one of the most challenging times in our history in battling the pandemic. Stafford thanks him, and the Board wishes him the best as he continues with the next step in his career.”
Before taking the county's top administrative position, Presley served as Stafford's deputy county administrator and previously as town manager of West Warwick, R.I.
Presley earned a master’s degree in public administration from Norwich University and a bachelor’s degree in resource development from the University of Rhode Island.
“It has been my honor and privilege to serve as County Administrator and to have served this wonderful community. I know that I leave Stafford County in a very strong position with some of the best employees in local government,” Presley said in a statement. “It is with a heavy heart that I leave, but must make the best decision for my family and me, especially as family health considerations pull me closer to heading back to New England.”
