Stafford County is asking all residents that are county utility customers to begin conserving water.
The emergency alert is due to complications from a number of power outages across the county. Due to the severity of the roads, utility crews are struggling to access pertinent locations to service ongoing issues, county officials said in a news release.
Again, Stafford County Utilities is asking that you conserve for the next 24 hours until the storm has stopped and crews can more easily access the roads to resolve all issues.
The county is asking that customers IMMEDIATELY STOP:
- Washing dishes/running dishwashers
- Doing laundry
- Taking baths/showers
- Anything outside of necessary water use
Stafford County will update the public as information becomes available on www.staffordcountyva.gov, Facebook and Twitter.
