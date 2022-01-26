A Stafford County child under the age of 10 has died from COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The death was reported Wednesday on the state's daily COVID dashboard. A spokeswoman for the Rappahannock Area Health District said she could not confirm the child's gender or other details, but the Free Lance-Star in Fredericksburg reported the patient was a boy. It is the second COVID-19 death of a child under 10 in the Rappahannock Health District, which serves Stafford, Fredericksburg, King George, Spotsylvania and Caroline.
Since March 2020, Virginia has seen a total of 16,052 COVID-19 deaths, with eight of those children under 10 and 10 more young people between the ages of 10 and 19. Northern Virginia has only experienced one death of a child from COVID, a youth under the age of 10.
In November, a child in the Prince William Health District was the first person in Virginia to die from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children associated with COVID-19. That child was between 10 and 18.
For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
Such a shame. Probably be more around the state as the masks start coming off.
