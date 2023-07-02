The largest seizure of illegal fireworks in the history of Stafford County’s Fire Marshal’s Office was made on Thursday, according to a news release.
The office said it received an anonymous tip about possible illegal fireworks in the White Oak area on Wednesday.
A Stafford County Deputy Fire Marshal was sent to the reported address at the 200 block of McCarty Road. He immediately saw a large amount of illegal fireworks in plain view when he exited his vehicle, according to the release.
The business had an existing fire prevention code permit so that it could be inspected at any time. After an inspection, the Fire Marshal’s Office said it seized an abundance of illegal fireworks that they estimate are worth over $600,000.
The department said the two individuals involved have charges pending while they continue investigating the case.
The Fire Marshal’s Office reminded residents to make sure they are purchasing legal fireworks this Fourth of July and to check out the list of legal fireworks on the department’s website.
(1) comment
Nobody buys legal fireworks hahaha
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.