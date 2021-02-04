Stafford Tourism recently placed five life-sized LOVE artworks at the county's breweries and one winery.
You can find the LOVE art at 6 Bears and a Goat Brewing Company, Adventure Brewing Company, Barley Naked Brewing Company, Highmark Brewery and Potomac Point Winery.
Created as part of a state and local partnership to promote travel and tourism, the artwork is an extension of the 50-year-old "Virginia is for Lovers" brand, one of the most beloved and iconic slogans in the world.
There are more than 250 giant LOVE signs displayed across communities in Virginia. Each LOVE installation is a reflection of the community in which it stands, and Stafford’s five LOVEworks locations are no exception.
“I am excited to showcase five new LOVEworks signs in the Stafford community,” stated Lisa Logan, Stafford County Tourism Manager. “The Virginia LOVEworks signs are recognized by visitors all over the country and we are eager to join the trail!”
