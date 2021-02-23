Stafford County Government offices will reopen to the public starting Monday, March 1. Visitors will be asked to do a self-temperature check voluntarily and masks and social distancing of six feet are required at all times.
The Board of Supervisors will resume meetings with in-person public comments on Tuesday, March 2. Those seeking to make public comments at either the 3 p.m. or 7 p.m. meeting will be checked at the front door. Only 14 members of the public are allowed in the Board Chambers at a time to accommodate social distancing mandated by the state.
Residents may still provide online comments by visiting www.staffordcountyva.gov/publichearings. The deadline for submitting comments for the March 2 meeting is Friday, February 26, 2021.
Stafford's DMV Select has also opened up limited numbers of appointments for Monday, March 1. Future appointments will be opened on a rolling basis. There are two ways to make appointments: visiting www.staffordcountyva.gov/dmvselect or calling (540) 658-8700. Stafford's DMV Select can only perform certain types of services, all of which are listed on the above website. To make appointments at the Garrisonville Road Full Service DMV: visiting www.dmv.virginia.gov/onlineservices/appointments.aspx or calling (804) 497-7100.
