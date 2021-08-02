Customers in Stafford County have a new liquor store. The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority’s newest store opened Monday at 1630 Publix Way in the Embrey Mill Town Center.
Virginia ABC’s Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill, Board Chair Maria Everett, store staff, local officials and others celebrated the new store with a ribbon-cutting Monday morning.
“Conveniently located near central Stafford, our 395th store will carry more than 3,000 products,” said ABC CEO Travis Hill. “We hope the location will be a great asset for county residents and visitors to the area.”
The store measures 2,952 square feet, with 65% of the space is for retail, and the remaining 35% for office space and inventory. The store employs one store manager and three sales associates to offer suggestions and help customers find products.
The store’s operating hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Customers can visit ABC’s website to find this location, see inventory and shop online for curbside or in-store pickup: https://www.abc.virginia.gov.
