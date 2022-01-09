Seeing a utility truck on your street this week in Stafford was like Christmas for The Whos of Whoville in Dr. Seuss books, a cause for great celebration or Whobilation.
While most residents anxiously awaited the arrival of the power company to restore electricity, one resident had quite a different reaction and was arrested for brandishing.
On January 7th at 11:22 a.m. deputies responded to Pine View Drive for a report of a brandishing. The investigation revealed three utility workers were clearing downed trees from the power lines.
A resident was also in the wood line with the workers, at the intersection of two property lines. A neighbor, identified as Mohammed Sultany, 40, approached them with a handgun. Sultany brandished the handgun at all four men and threatened to shoot anyone who came on his property.
Deputy D.T. Aubrecht arrested Sultany and obtained four warrants for brandishing. A Glock Model 22 handgun was collected as evidence. Sultany will not need to worry about the power at his home this weekend, as he was ordered held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Thank you to our utility workers for working through this storm and this dangerous situation to restore power to our community.
