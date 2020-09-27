The Stafford County Sheriff's Office has charged a driver with brandishing a firearm during a road rage incident on Interstate 95.
Deputies were called to I-95 south near the 140 mile marker just before 4 p.m. Friday, where the victim reported that another driver was tailgating him in the HOV lanes through Stafford County. The other vehicle passed the victim at the HOV merge and the victim witnessed the driver brandish a handgun, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Sgt. L.A. Burgess and Deputy J.T. Forman located and stopped the suspect vehicle at the 138 mile marker. A Glock 17 handgun was seized from the vehicle as evidence and the driver, 41-year-old James Wilkerson of Stafford, was arrested, the release said.
Wilkerson was charged with brandishing and aggressive driving, the sheriff's office said. He was released by the magistrate on an unsecure bond.
