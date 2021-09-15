North Stafford High School's principal sent a note home to parents this week about a teen TikTok trend involving vandalism and theft at school.
Called "devious lick" or "diabolical lick," teenagers are stealing items like soap dispensers, signs, science lab equipment and boxes of disposable masks and bragging about it on social media.
North Stafford High School Principal Daniel Hornick sent a letter to parents Monday evening saying the school has seen an increase in vandalism and theft over the past few weeks.
"The vandalism has primarily occurred in student restrooms throughout the building and is causing considerable disruption and damage to school property," he wrote. "Meanwhile, teachers and students have informed administrators and school security about miscellaneous items that have unexpectedly disappeared. Unfortunately, this increase in vandalism and theft is directly related to a trending challenge on the social media platform TikTok."
Hornick requested parents talk to their children about appropriate behavior at school and warned of consequences for those caught participating.
He said all incidents of vandalism and theft will be reported to the school resource officer and students involved will also be subject to school discipline.
"Our ultimate goal is to provide a safe and comfortable environment that is conducive to teaching and learning," Hornick wrote. "Together, we can guide our students to make good decisions and refrain from disrupting the school environment."
