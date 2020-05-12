Stafford officials on Tuesday reported two more coronavirus deaths of county residents, bringing the total to four.
One of the patients was woman was in her 40s and the other was a woman in her 80s.
The Rappahannock Area Health Department on Tuesday reported a total of 396 coronavirus cases in Stafford, 261 in Spotsylvania, 44 in King George, 66 in Fredericksburg and 38 in Caroline.
"Please continue to wear masks and practice social distancing. You are safer at home," Stafford officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.