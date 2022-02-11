The school board in Stafford County has voted to end its mask mandate.
In a 5-2 vote Thursday, the Stafford County School Board decided to make face masks optional beginning on Feb. 22.
The move comes after school board members voted 5-2 on a plan to continue the mask mandate on Jan. 20.
“I do question the practicability of keeping students in masks, because I think there are many student who are struggling,” said board member Elizabeth Warner.
But board member Sarah Chase said she wanted the mandate to remain, until the Virginia General Assembly passed its mask-optional law.
“I’m concerned that the 22nd is a little too soon and I would be happy to wait for the general assembly and the governor to go through the correct process,” said Chase.
Despite the vote, school bus drivers will still be required to wear face masks due to federal public transit rules.
Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He is the co-creator, host and producer of the original WTOP podcast, “Is It Normal Yet?!” The podcast debuted in 2021 and takes a weekly look at how the D.C. region is dealing with coronavirus. Reach him at lgarrett@wtop.com.
(3) comments
Both Dem and Republican nutsoze need to get a grip. We all want masks gone, but let's ditch them when cases flatline. Stop making mountains out of mole hills.
You guys are so brave, you decided to follow the executive order. Some of you should be criminally charged for child abuse.
Prince William County Schools? Fairfax County? Loudoun, Arlington, Alexandria? Are you reading this? Politics in front of children. Sad.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.