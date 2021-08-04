Stafford County Public Schools will be offering free breakfast and lunch to all students during the 2021-22 school year, which begins Aug. 9.
Under the federal Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act, enrolled students will be provided a nutritious meal for breakfast and lunch each day at no charge to the household. Households will not be required to submit a meal application form to receive meals at no charge.
Although school meals will be provided free to all children, school funding and eligibility for other programs is dependent on completed meal applications, Stafford school officials said in a news release.
Families are encouraged to submit the free and reduced meal application for Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits eligibility. Households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or who receive Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) may be automatically eligible for P-EBT.
Meal application forms are available at https://www.staffordschools.net/Page/13844 to all households with a letter informing households of the availability of P-EBT for their children. Applications are also available at your child’s school and at the School Nutrition Office.
