Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur has announced the death of K9 Steel, who passed away Saturday night.
The sheriff did not say how Steel, partnered with Deputy B.U. Demirci, died.
In a Facebook post, Decatur said the duo "tirelessly searched for dangerous criminals and missing people to make Stafford County a better place."
Decatur asked the community to keep Demirci and his family in their prayers.
"RIP, Steel. You will be greatly missed. EOW 9.14.19," the sheriff wrote.
