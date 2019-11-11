Authorities have charged a Stafford County woman with the attempted capital murder of her two children, 9 and 4, following a "mental health crisis."
Deputies were called to the 200 block of Campus Drive at 7:58 a.m., after receiving information regarding a distraught woman at a residence. Upon arrival, they found a 9-year-old child and a 4-year-old child alone at the home, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Their mother, identified as Tracy Ann Wiggins, 31, was found in her parked vehicle in the area of Centreport Parkway and the Interstate 95 entrance ramp.
Deputies then learned she had attempted to murder her two children before leaving the residence that morning, the news release said.
She was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of attempted capital murder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.