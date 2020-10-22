A Stafford County woman has been sentenced to 51 years in prison with 13 years and 9 months suspended for the 2017 murder of her husband, Scott Bartosch Jr.
Lisa Schulken Bartosch, 55, formerly of Devonshire Lane was sentenced Thursday during a hearing in Stafford County Circuit Court.
The investigation by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office had determined that on May 1, 2017, Lisa Bartosch killed her husband by pouring gasoline on him and setting him on fire. Scott Bartosch died from his injuries on May 29, 2017. Lisa Bartosch pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in September 2019.
"The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office remained committed to seeking justice for the victim throughout the investigation and court process," the agency said in a news release. "Our thoughts go out to the victim’s family."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.