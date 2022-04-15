A Stafford County day care provider turned herself in on Thursday after three children in her care ingested goldfish crackers containing THC last month, the sheriff's office says.
On March 2, Deputy A.J. Deasy responded to Stafford Hospital Center for several toddlers with exposure to THC. Three children, all one year of age, were taken for treatment in the emergency room after their parents observed lethargic and uncoordinated behavior as well as glassy, bloodshot eyes, said Stafford County Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz.
Hospital staff quickly recognized the symptoms and testing confirmed each child had been exposed to THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis. The connection between the three families was a licensed home day care provider in Windsor Forest subdivision, Kimmitz said.
Detective A. Sanchez conducted a search at the day care and collected gold fish crackers around the high chairs of the toddlers. These crackers were sent to the lab for testing and confirmed the presence of THC, Kimmitz said.
Child Protective Services was notified and became involved in the case and the day care subsequently voluntarily surrendered their license, Kimmitz said.
As a result of the investigation, Rebecca Swanner, 60, the day care owner, has been charged with three counts of cruelty and injury to children.
She self-surrendered on April 14 and was released by the magistrate on a $2,000 unsecured bond.
