The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is accustomed to catching criminals with their hands in the cookie jar, but we didn’t expect to catch this masked suspect with his whole head in the jar!
At 8:43 a.m [Sunday] Deputy K.L. Busch responded to Kensington Crossing Apartments for a raccoon with a jar on his head. She arrived to find “Rocket” in the mood for a game of hide and seek.
Fortunately Deputy Busch was able to wrangle Rocket and get him out of “the jam.”
True to his name, Rocket blasted away from the scene into the nearby woods, refusing a selfie with his head out of the jar. Rocket did however rate the jar experience at 0 out of 5 stars.
“The amount of jam I was able to get from the inside of the jar was no where near the humiliation I now face with the squirrels, opossum and deer that witnessed my clumsy debacle,” exclaimed Rocket as he hurried from the scene.
We would rate Deputy Busch’s performance as exceptional and she will be raccoonmended for an award.
