Deputies are working to locate and identify the driver who crashed a truck Friday on McCarty Road, lodging the vehicle onto a tree.
At 4:47 p.m., Deputy G.P. McCaulley responded to the area of McCarty Road and Berry Hill Lane for a single vehicle accident. He located a Ford F-250 on the shoulder lodged onto a tree and learned the driver and passenger had fled the scene on foot.
Deputy McCaulley learned the female driver had failed to return the truck to the rightful owner. The owner confronted her, prior to the accident, in the parking lot of Town and Country Giant. She again refused to return the truck, and fled the scene, striking another person in the parking lot with the truck mirror. That victim received minor injuries to her arm.
The investigation revealed the suspect fled to McCarty Road and ran off the roadway, striking a tree head on. She then attempted to back up and flee, but only succeeded in skewering the truck on a second tree like a marshmallow on a stick.
Deputy McCaulley is working to obtain the true identity of the driver and passenger in the truck. Charges of unauthorized use, hit and run, and felonious assault are pending. The driver is described as a white female, 20-30 years old, approximately 160 pounds and now has a cut to her face from the accident.
The passenger is only described as a white male. Anyone with information can contact Deputy McCaulley at 540-658-4400.
(0) comments
