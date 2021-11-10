Deputy K.P. Hall is seeking information in a condiment caper which occurred on Friday, Nov. 5 at 12:01 a.m. at the 7-Eleven, 201 Garrisonville Road.
The suspect is accused of striking a store employee with a bottle of mustard when he was confronted during a suspected shoplifting.
If we are able to ketchup to the offender, he faces charges of assault and battery.
We relish any information to put this suspect in a pickle.
The suspect is described as a black male, 25-30 years old, approximately 5’9” tall with a slim build wearing a red jacket and light blue jeans.
We realize the photo looks like it is was taken through a mayonnaise jar, but this is the best photo we have thus far.
If you have any information, please call Deputy Hall at 540-658-4400.
First time I've seen a security camera turn a red jacket into a yellow one. Maybe it was the mustard. Guy looks like a cardboard cutout.
