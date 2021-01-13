Stafford officials have decided to extend the existing closure of county buildings to the public through Feb. 5 due to the continuing rise in COVID-19 cases across the region.
The Board of Supervisors meetings on Jan. 19 and Feb. 2 will be held virtually with no public in attendance. Due to COVID-19, the Healthy Growth issue is on the agenda for potential deferment to a later date when levels will allow for full public participation.
All meetings will be streamed on Stafford’s website at www.staffordcountyva.gov, the Stafford government cable channel, and Facebook Live.
Online Services
Residents may access services online in several ways on Stafford’s website (www.staffordcountyva.gov):
- Online Services (www.staffordcountyva.gov/onlineservices): operating status and general links and information to services
- Citizen portal (www.staffordcountyva.gov/mystafford): pay Utilities, real estate and property taxes and purchase dog tags
- Public Works (www.staffordcountyva.gov/permitsandplans): permits activities, billing and account activities and plan submittal activities
- Other services:
- GIS maps (www.staffordcountyva.gov/gis)
- Job listings are online at www.staffordcountyva.gov/jobs
- Court information may be accessed at https://staffordcountyva.gov/Courts
- Social Services local resources atwww.staffordcountyva.gov/socialservices
Phone Services
Stafford County is always standing by, ready to answer phone calls at (540) 658-8600. If you need specific support or need to request an appointment, please contact the department directly.
- Commissioner of the Revenue: 540-658-4132
- Courts -
o Circuit Court: 540-658-8750
o General District Court: 540-658-8935
o Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court: 540-658-8778
- Economic Development: 540-658-8681
- Fire and Rescue: 540-658-7200
- Human Resources: 540-658-8628
- Human Services: 540-658-4622
- Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities: 540-658-4814
- Planning and Zoning: 540-658-8668
- Public Works:
o Water/Sewer Customer Service: 540-658-8616
o Permits and Inspections: 540-658-8650
- Rappahannock Regional Landfill (R-Board): 540-658-5279
- Sheriff’s Office: 540-658-4400
- Social Services: 540-658-8720
- Treasurer: 540-658-8700
- Voter Registrar 540-658-4000
By Appointment
Please make sure to adhere to the following conditions before coming into a County facility for a scheduled appointment:
- Masks are required within all County Facilities
- Call the department directly to make an appointment to conduct business.
- Please review the list of questions before arriving for your appointment.
o Questions:
- Have you experienced any COVID-19 symptoms in the past 48 hours?
- Within the past 14 days, have you been in close physical contact (6 feet or closer for a cumulative total of 15 minutes) with anyone known to have COVID-19 or anyone who has any symptoms consistent with COVID-19?
- Are you currently waiting on the results of a COVID-19 test?
o If you answer yes to any of the questions listed, you should reschedule your appointment.
- Upon arrival at the facility, contact the department to enter for your appointment.
