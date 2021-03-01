A 15-year-old Brooke Point High School student was found dead in a yard in North Stafford this weekend in a case the sheriff's office says does not appear to involve foul play.
But the family of Ezzen Naqvi says what happened to him is a mystery to them.
The teen's body was found outside his home Pergola Drive in the Aquia area early Sunday morning. He had been last seen around 5:35 p.m. Saturday.
Family friends created and circulated a flyer on social media Sunday calling the case a kidnapping and murder and asking residents in the Aquia neighborhood to check surveillance camera video for anything suspicious. That prompted the Stafford County Sheriff's Office to issue a release saying the case is being investigated as an unattended death.
"It has come to our attention that a flyer is being distributed over social media and in our community alleging a murder and kidnapping on Pergola Drive," the sheriff's office statement said.
"The Stafford Sheriff’s Office investigates all unattended deaths to determine the circumstances and if probable cause exists for criminal charges. We responded to Pergola Drive early Sunday morning for an unattended death. The case is still active, but at this time there is no evidence of foul play. There was no threat to the community," the release said.
The sheriff's office did not name the teen and did not release a potential cause of death.
The teen's uncle, Razi Syed, said the family didn't vet the flyer and didn't authorize its release, though family friends did so "out of empathy," he said. He said the family is working with detectives to find out what might have happened.
"All of us want to know what happened, but it should be done in the proper way," Syed said. "At this point, it's under investigation."
A death notice published by the Shahe Najaf Islamic Center in Washington noted that Naqvi regularly participated in programs at local Shia Islamic centers and recently recited Hadees Kissa for Muharram for the Islamic New Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.