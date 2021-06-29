A Stafford County Fire and Rescue crew talked a woman in crisis off the Falmouth Bridge in Fredericksburg on Tuesday.
While returning from Mary Washington Hospital, Stafford County Engine 6 saw a woman on the guardrail of the bridge over the Rappahannock River along U.S. 1. Alongside the women were two vehicles of people who had stopped to help.
The engine crew quickly identified the woman was in crisis, and worked to build a rapport with her, Stafford County Fire and Rescue said in a Facebook post.
The crew was able to assist her back over the guardrail on to the sidewalk into an awaiting ambulance who took her for care.
If you or someone you know is crisis and in need of assistance, help is always available. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number is 800-273-8255
