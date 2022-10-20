Stafford High School graduate Jackson Hopkins works on his soccer game non-stop to reach MLS

Thump. Thump. Thump.
Jeff Hopkins and his wife, Laurie, knew the early-morning sound the moment they heard it. Standing in their driveway, their youngest son, Jackson, was once again kicking the soccer ball against their Stafford County house.
Sometimes the ball went astray and hit the house’s siding or cracked some air vents. But usually Hopkins targeted his shot in the right place, much to his father’s delight.
“Thank God it was part of the foundation up against the brick,” Jeff Hopkins said.
No one complained about the disruption, not even the neighbors. Everyone understood. Whether fine-tuning his shot location or improving his passing by doing drills with his father on their street, Hopkins was working on his game.
“The biggest thing is that soccer brings him lots of joy,” Jeff said. “He loved it. And he always enjoyed doing it. It was about wanting to get better.”
Hopkins’ commitment over the years has led to a quick rise up the professional ranks as well as putting him in position to represent the United States at the next U-20 World Cup and Summer Olympic Games.
Hopkins’ ascent began April 13 when D.C. United announced it had signed the 18-year-old midfielder as a home-grown player.
By turning pro, Hopkins passed up the chance to play soccer at the University of Virginia. It was a difficult decision to turn down one of the nation’s top collegiate programs. But Hopkins was ready to become a full-time soccer player.
“I always knew I wanted to be a pro,” Hopkins said. “That made it easier.”
Then on June 24, Hopkins received more good news when U.S. Soccer announced it had added him as an injury-replacement to its 20-player roster for the 2022 Concacaf Under-20 Championship. This was Hopkins’ first time with a national team.
Hopkins had left the initial training camp earlier in the year knowing the coaches planned to bring him back if a spot opened up. It was a short wait. U.S. Soccer released its initial U-20 roster June 10. A little less than two weeks later, Hopkins saw a voicemail on his phone from a number he didn’t recognize.
But once he retrieved the message from the national team, Hopkins became excited. The U-20s needed a new midfielder after Obed Vargas suffered a back injury.
So off Hopkins went, rejoining the national team in Honduras in preparation for its round of 16 matchup June 25 against Nicaragua. The U.S. won that game en route to capturing the title for the third straight time. The team also qualified for the 2023 U-20 World Cup in Indonesia and, for the first time since 2008, the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Hopkins returned to compete with the U-20s as one of 20 players on the U.S. roster for the Revelations Cup in Mexico City from Sept. 18-28.
“I always wanted this,” said Hopkins. “And now that we’ve qualified for the World Cup and the Olympics, it makes it that much more awesome.”
STAYING FOCUSED
To get to this point required discipline as Hopkins balanced soccer with school.
Hopkins attended Stafford High School in person for his first two years before doing his work online his final two years so he could drive to Leesburg and attend Loudoun United FC’s morning practices. Loudoun United FC is D.C. United’s second-division club.
The round trip took three hours and meant some late nights staying up to finish his homework. But he remained diligent and met all his requirements to graduate early in December 2021.
He couldn’t attend graduation ceremonies in May due to a D.C. United game that same day. But Hopkins made time to stop by for a moment and say hello to his friends before heading out.
Hopkins’ parents supported his decision to turn pro.
“This was his dream,” Jeff said. “We still want him to go to college and MLS will help with that. But you only get to do this once.”
D.C. United’s interest in the 6-foot-2 Hopkins took off after he started playing with Loudoun United FC in July 2021.
Hopkins had been a member of the D.C. United Academy since 2018 as a 14-year-old. He left briefly in 2021 to play with the New York Red Bulls Academy due to Jeff’s job in New Jersey. But Hopkins returned to the D.C. United’s academy soon after due to the pandemic.
Hopkins impressed once he joined Loudoun.
“We could tell from the start that Jackson has a unique skill set for someone at 17 years old,” Stewart Mairs, Loudoun United’s general manager, said in a statement when Hopkins signed with D.C. United. “He has a strong physique, but he also has intuition with the ball at his feet.”
D.C. United brought him to train with the first team full-time once Loudoun’s season ended.
He remained with the Major League Soccer franchise during the preseason before D.C. United offered him a four-year contract through 2025 with options the following two years.
“He possesses a unique set of skills on the field with size and physicality combined with great feet and awareness on the ball,” Lucy Rushton, former D.C. United General Manager, said in a statement regarding Hopkins’ signing.
Hopkins’ first year with D.C. United has featured its ups and downs for a struggling team. D.C. United finished with MLS's record record this season at 7-21-6.
He has also adjusted to the more physical side of the game. Plus, he’s learned first-hand how quickly things change at the top.
Hopkins has played for three head coaches this season. He began with Hernán Losada, who was fired after a 2-4 start. Assistant coach Chad Ashton was named the interim coach before D.C. United named former English soccer star Wayne Rooney as its head coach July 12.
“It’s not what I expected when I signed,” said Hopkins, who played in 21 games with 11 starts. “I’ve gotten to experience something like this so early. Some have and some have not. This is good for me.”
STAYING ACTIVE
Hopkins comes from an athletic family. A high-scoring forward, Jeff helped lead Chancellor High School to the 1990 state soccer title, and his mom was a multi-sport standout at Stafford before graduating in 1991.
His parents introduced him to soccer as a 3-year-old when he participated in the Soccer Tots league at the Fredericksburg Field House before he eventually moved on to higher levels of competition.
But as Hopkins advanced, he did so knowing his parents supported him no matter what he chose to do.
“They let me be normal,” Hopkins said.
He used any free moment he had to develop his game, especially at home.
Sometimes, Hopkins practiced alone. Other times, he and his dad passed the ball between them on their street. And then there were times when the entire Hopkins family played two-on-two in the street.
Those matchups got a little aggressive sometimes, especially between Hopkins and his younger sister Ally, now a 14-year-old freshman at Fredericksburg Christian who plays for FC Virginia.
“Maybe I sometimes grabbed her too much,” Hopkins concedes.
Even today, Hopkins will knock the ball against the side of the house. Or still head out to the street in front of the only home he’s known (he turns 19 in July). The only time he stops is to get out of the way of a passing car. Then he’s back at it again.
One recent day, one of the Hopkins’ neighbors drove by and asked Jeff how his son was doing. The neighbor and her husband had lived in the neighborhood for 13 years and smiled when talking about how often they’d see Hopkins outside practicing.
It was a common sight for sure.
Jeff laughs when he thinks about all those moments working with his son. It was understood even after coming home from work, Jeff, upon request, would squeeze in a session outside.
“The running joke was there’s no sitting down,” Jeff said.
David Fawcett is sports editor of InsideNoVa and lives in Stafford. He can be reached at dfawcett@insidenova.com.
