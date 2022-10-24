Stafford High School is open today after nearly half the school's 2,100 students were absent Friday with a flu-like, gastrointestinal symptoms.
The school canceled weekend activities and athletics over the weekend "due to the high number of student and staff illnesses," the school said in a Facebook post Friday.
The school was open Monday and officials were "reassessing conditions this morning," Stafford County schools spokesperson Sandra Osborn said. The campus was deep cleaned and disinfected over the weekend.
The school division is working with the Virginia Department of Health and Rappahannock Health Department to identify the cause of the illness and to determine next steps, Osborn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.