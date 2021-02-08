"Stafford Cares" launched Monday with its first project -- providing meals from local restaurants to families receiving food assistance.
The Department of Economic Development and Tourism program is funded through a $782,000 Community Development Block Grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, the county said in a news release.
The direct benefit serves two audiences. First, Stafford restaurants will get a critical infusion of cash, attract more customers, and increase sales. Second, the program addresses food insecurity concerns for families in need who are part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in Stafford.
Additional indirect benefits include increased local restaurant sales, workforce retention, and increased County tax revenue. Additional meals tax revenue supports Stafford public schools, the release said.
To participate in the program, Stafford restaurants must complete an online application that opened Monday. The program will only accept up 100 complete applications. Applications will close on March 8 at noon or upon approval of 100 applications.
The grant is made possible by the partnership with DHCD, Stafford County Social Services, and the Stafford County Department of Economic Development and Tourism.
Restaurants who wish to participate in the Stafford Cares program must complete an application. For more information, visit www.GoStaffordVA.com/Stafford-Cares.
The project is the first of many planned by the "Stafford Cares" initiative to address social and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, from mental health, physical health, and financial stability in Stafford.
