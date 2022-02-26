A 32-year-old Stafford man died after a Friday morning crash on Prince William Parkway near Dumfries Road outside Manassas.
The wreck happened about 4:39 a.m. when the driver of a 2003 Toyota Sienna traveling northbound on the parkway disregarded the red traffic signal and struck a 2018 Chevrolet Express van turning left onto the parkway from Dumfries Road.
The Sienna's driver, Jose Luis Robles Martinez 32, of Stafford, was initially taken to an area hospital where his injuries were initially believed to be non-life threatening, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said. He was then taken to an area trauma center after his injuries were determined to be more severe. He died later Friday afternoon, Perok said.
The driver of the Express van, a 50-year-old Manassas man, and a passenger suffered minor injuries. Speed does not appear to be a factor in the collision, Perok said.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the wreck to contact police. The investigation continues.
