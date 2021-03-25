A 25-year-old Stafford man died after being shot early Thursday in the parking lot of the Babylon Café at 3081 Golansky Blvd. in Woodbridge.
Police were called to the shooting at 12:17 a.m. and arrived to find the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
Officers provided immediate first aid to the man, identified as Kalin Javon Robinson, 25, of Stafford until rescue personnel arrived. He was taken to an area hospital where he died, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
Police say a group of people were gathered in the parking lot of the cafe when several gunshots were fired. The victim was struck by multiple rounds as the group dispersed, Carr said.
Detectives are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting and are seeking to speak with anyone who was present during the altercation who can provide more details as to what occurred.
No arrest has been made in this incident and the investigation continues.
The shooting is the second murder outside the hookah lounge and nightclub. In July, a Dumfries man was killed in a stabbing there and a Dale City man charged with his murder. And in January, a man was wounded in a shooting outside the club but survived. Police have not made an arrest in that case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.