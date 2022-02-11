A Stafford man has been indicted and arrested after the September drowning death of his 3-year-old son.
The sheriff's office was called to a drowning at a home on Fleetwood Farm Road on Sept. 16 just before 1:20 p.m. Deputies arrived to find a 3-year-old boy had drowned in an above-ground pool in his backyard while under the care of his father, Daniel Neely, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
Evidence was presented to a grand jury and indictments for felony homicide and abuse and neglect of a child were issued, the release said.
Felony homicide in Virginia is defined as killing a person accidentally while in the commission of another felonious act. The penalty is five to 40 years in prison. The sheriff's did not elaborate on the circumstances that led to the indictment.
Neely was arrested Thursday and held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.
